International Development News
Development News Edition

Don't push myself or advocate becoming a busy bee: Lisa Ray on post-cancer life

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 13:55 IST
Don't push myself or advocate becoming a busy bee: Lisa Ray on post-cancer life

It's one day at a time for Lisa Ray after being declared cancer-free and the actor says she is in no rush to work as she would rather focus on her mental well-being. Ray, who fought a spirited battle with multiple myeloma after being diagnosed with the condition in 2009, said she has realised indulging in work will never make things better.

"I do not push myself. I lead a different life from pre-cancer... when I was a maniac, I was using work to distract myself and avoiding pain, tried many other things. I do not advocate becoming a busy bee or being lauded, like, 'She has come from cancer and she is working so hard'. "One should put their mental health before anything else. Staying busy is not an answer to everything in life. I believe in taking many extended vacations and meditations," Lisa told PTI in an interview here.

Ray is currently promoting her book "Close To The Bone" and she said her post-cancer life is all about enjoying the beauty around her. "Everyone will have their unique way on how to operate before and after cancer. I refuse to get into a particular schedule. For some people, staying busy is the thing. For others, having a different quality of life, like smelling the flowers, watching the sunrise and sunset peacefully that's the meaning of life and I say go for it. I follow that."

In the film industry, celebrities have been wary about discussing their health struggles publicly. However, she was the first Indian personality to openly disclose her cancer diagnosis, Ray said. "I believe I am the first Indian personality, who spoke openly about cancer and since then many people have come forward and that is a positive trend. Like, Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap. The more voices we add, the better it is.

"In India, people tend to look up to people who are celebrities. It makes a big difference as they believe if they can speak openly, it is ok for them to talk about it too." During her battle, Ray said, she learnt she needs to encourage and help others in coming to terms with their health struggles.

"There are so many people who helped me when I was going through cancer -- like strangers, the nurses, who went above and beyond, a waiter, who talked to me. There was this act of kindness and every time I asked them 'How do I repay you?' and they would say, 'Pay it forward'. "It is an accessible and radical way of changing our society... touch somebody else's life, talk to them openly, assist someone, they will go out, do things for two-three people and they will take it forward. Imagine the impact you can have in society. People in India want to know about cancer but from people they know and trust. So it has to be a grassroots movement."

The 47-year-old actor asserted her book is "not a cancer memoir". "That bit comes in the last 50 pages. It is not a celebrity autobiography. One may assume it is because I have been known as a public figure but I do not see myself that way. I don't write and think like a celebrity. It is a human tale. I realise I have had so many interesting and unique experiences in my life."

"Close to the Bone", Ray said, is not a one-off thing for her as she wants to continue writing. "I have been obsessed with reading and writing, words and sentences since as far back as I can remember... it just happened that I began with a memoir. There is no stopping now."

On the acting front, Ray will reprise her role in the season two of Amazon Prime Video's "Four More Shots Please!" and the musical film, "99 Songs", backed by A R Rahman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Hong Kong students' sewer escape thwarted as rows with UK, US grow

Some anti-government protesters trapped inside a Hong Kong university on Wednesday tried to flee through the sewers, where one student said she saw snakes, but fireman prevented further escape bids by blocking a metal manhole into the syste...

CORRECTED-Thai court disqualifies rising opposition party leader as MP

Thailands Constitutional Court on Wednesday disqualified the leader of an opposition party and fierce government critic from parliament after finding him guilty of violating election law.Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 40, the leader of the ...

Golf-Hong Kong Open postponed due to protest violence - organisers

The Hong Kong Open golf tournament has been postponed after violence from anti-government protests escalated this week, the Asian Tour and European Tour said on Wednesday.Regretfully the European Tour, in conjunction with our tournament co-...

Bangladesh wary of early sun set

Bangladeshs spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori conceded that early sunset in Kolkata could pose a massive challenge for his teams batsmen during the twilight hours of the upcoming historic DayNight Test against India starting on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019