Kevin Hart sets new docu-series at Netflix

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is working on a new docu-series for streamer Netflix. Titled "Don’t F**k This Up", the show will chronicle the events that have shaped the actor's life, making him into the person he is today.

It will follow the comedian’s day-to-day lifestyle as he tackles what it means to be a partner, father, role model, and business man as well as offer an inside look at some of the major moments he endured within the last year, including the controversy around his Oscar hosting gig, according to Vulture. However, it is not yet whether the six-episode show will also deal with his recent car crash in which he suffered a back injury.

"It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It’s something that I think people need to see,” Hart said in a video message on Instagram. "I’m always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary was one of those ways that I felt put me in a position to do just that," he added.

The actor will also produce the docu-series through his Hartbeat Productions alongside Lionsgate, Makemake, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Magical Elves. "Don’t F**k This Up" will premiere on Netflix on December 27.

