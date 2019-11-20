International Development News
Preity Zinta, Vir Das start shooting for 'Fresh Off The Boat'

Actors Preity Zinta and Vir Das have begun filming for ABC family comedy series "Fresh Off The Boat" . The actors shared the update on social media on Tuesday.

"And so it begins... On location to shoot 'Fresh Off The Boat'. Now that the first day of the shoot is over and I'm still alive and not shaking with nervous energy," Zinta wrote on Instagram. "Here is a photo. It's amazing how a change of scene can make you feel like a newcomer. Loving and absorbing it all. #day2 #Fotb #abcnetwork #foxstudios #Mina #makeup #ting," she captioned a mirror selfie with a make-up artist in the green room.

Das shared a funny video of his trailer from the show's sets on Twitter. "Day 2 on Fresh Off The Boat," he tweeted.

According to Deadline, the upcoming episode, which will be shot next month, will center around an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie. Zinta will portray the girl's mother Meena, while Das will essay the role of her father DC.

The introduction of the new characters is expected to lead up to the spin-off show, tentatively titled "Magic Motor Inn". The network has long been planning to develop a spin-off to "Fresh Off The Boat" , which follows the lives of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in the 1990s.

Based on Eddie Huang's autobiographical of the same name, the show revolves around the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family comprising parents Louis and Jessica, their children Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis's mother, Jenny. The show, featuring Randall Park and Constance Wu, is set to end after its sixth season next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

