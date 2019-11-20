International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth thanks 'inspiration' Amitabh Bachchan at IFFI opening ceremony

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:44 IST
Rajinikanth thanks 'inspiration' Amitabh Bachchan at IFFI opening ceremony

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday thanked his "inspiration" Amitabh Bachchan after the megastar presented the Special Icon of Golden Jubilee award to him at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Predominantly a Tamil star, Rajinikanth has collaborated with Bachchan in Hindi-language films such as "Hum" , "Andhaa Kanoon" and "Geraftaar".

The 68-year-old actor, who was accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth at the opening ceremony, was greeted by a round of applause and loud cheers from the audience. In his acceptance speech, he also expressed gratitude to the government of India, and his collaborators and fans for their love and support through the years.

"I'm extremely happy to receive this prestigious Special Icon of Golden Jubilee award. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian government for honouring me with the award. I dedicate this award to all my directors, producers and all the technicians who have worked in my films. "And above all, my fans and Tamil people who have supported me. Thank you, Jai Hind," Rajinikanth said in his speech.

The veteran actor, popularly known as the 'Thalaivar', has worked in over 150 films such as "Billa" , "Baasha" , and more recently the "Enthiran" films, "Kabali" and "Kaala" . He has also worked in films across Telugu, Kannada, Hindi languages such as "Anthuleni Katha" , "Chilakamma Cheppindi" , "Katha Sangama" , "Kiladi Kittu" , "Chaalbaaz" , "Bulandi" , among others.

Also present on stage were Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among others. The 50th edition of IFFI runs through November 20-28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Loss-making Norwegian Air appoints new CEO to lead restructuring

Loss-making Norwegian Air has appointed Jacob Schram as chief executive to take charge of the budget carriers restructuring as it struggles with a low-cost, long-haul model in an overcrowded industry. Schram, who does not have a background ...

Iran summons Swiss ambassador over U.S. comments about petrol price hike unrest- state media

Irans foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday over U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeos support for protesters demonstrating about fuel price hikes, the official IRNA news agency reported.Iran told the Swiss en...

Rugby-World champion Boks to host Scotland, Georgia in July

World champions South Africa will play two home tests against Scotland in July before hosting Tier 2 side Georgia for the first time. The Springboks will welcome the Scots on July 4 and 11, before playing Georgia a week later, South African...

Algeria army arrests militants heading for Sahel region -ministry

Algerias army has arrested eight people planning to join Islamist militants in the neighboring Sahel region, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. The eight were arrested on Tuesday in the Ghardaia and Relizane provinces, a ministry state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019