International Development News
Development News Edition

Cinema is India's soft power, must be strengthened: Javadekar at IFFI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:51 IST
Cinema is India's soft power and our films have transcended the language barrier in many countries like China, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering at the opening of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here, the Information and Broadcasting minister said the single window clearance for shooting that is being introduced by the government will encourage filmmakers from across the globe to shoot films in India.

As soon as Javadekar came to the stage and began his address, some people sitting in the balcony of the Shyama Prasad Mookherjee stadium started shouting slogans against the minister. The protesters were opposing the Centre's move to 'exempt' the Karnataka government from obtaining environment clearance (EC) for a project on Mahadayi river.

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka have been at loggerheads over sharing of the Mahadayi river water. Both the states have filed Special Leave Petitions before the Supreme Court on the issue. The protesters claimed that Javadekar, who also holds the Environment portfolio, was non-committal on giving any assurance on withdrawal of the EC exemption to Karnataka.

They were soon removed from the stadium by officials. The minister continued to speak and welcomed cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with other movie personalities and dignitaries at the IFFI opening.

"India's soft power is films, IT, music, among others. Cinema has an important imprint on the minds of the people. It can change the views of the people," he said. "Wherever I go, people are fans of Indian films and if you go to countries like China, the limitations of language have been transcended by movies. This is an art and touches the hearts of the people and that is why this is India's soft power and we have to strengthen it," the minister said.

An event like IFFI helps enhance India's soft power footprint, he said.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Latest News

Objective of Cong, JDS is to defeat defectors, Siddaramaiah on

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the main objective of Congress and its erstwhile alliance partner JDS in the coming assembly byelections is to defeat defectors from the two parties who are now the BJP candidat...

Nawaz Sharif meets medical experts for check-up in London

Medical experts in London are assessing Nawaz Sharifs health condition on Wednesday after which a decision would be taken on whether the former Pakistani Prime Minister needs to be flown to a hospital in the US, his close aides said. The 69...

Hong Kong minister says she has "no opinion" on torture claim against China

Hong Kongs justice secretary said on Wednesday she had no opinion on an accusation of torture made against China by a Hong Kong citizen who worked at the British consulate in the city. Simon Cheng, who worked for the British government for ...

Cong dissolves party unit in Himachal, PCC chief to remain unchanged

The Congress has dissolved its party unit in Himachal Pradesh, a release issued by the party said on Wednesday. However, the president of the state Pradesh Congress Committee PCC shall remain unchanged, the release signed by party general s...
