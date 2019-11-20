International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead Grammy nominations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead Grammy nominations
Image Credit: Pixabay

Pop newcomer Lizzo led the Grammy nominations on Wednesday with eight nods, followed by 17-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece. Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards - album and record of the year, as well as the best new artist.

The trio will compete in the album of the year race with Bon Iver, Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend and H.E.R. The three artists have enjoyed a break-out year with hits like "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo), "Bad Guy" (Eilish) and "Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus).

Their domination of the nominations injected new life into the Grammy Awards, overshadowing established artists including Taylor Swift, who was omitted from the album and record of the year categories. Swift, whose new album "Lover" is one of the year's biggest sellers, was nominated for Song of the year for the title track and for best pop vocal album and pop solo performance.

The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording Academy, are the highest honors in the music industry and will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Browns TE Njoku (wrist) designated to return from IR

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Njoku has been sidelined for eight games with a wrist injury sustained in Clevelands 23-3 victory ...

FOREX-Dollar firmer as trade tensions support; Fed minutes due

The dollar edged higher on Wednesday as worsening U.S.-China relations supported demand for the safe-haven greenback even as investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting for clues to the path of ...

UPDATE 3-Former Baltimore mayor charged with wire fraud over 'Healthy Holly' book sales

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was charged on Wednesday with wire fraud and tax evasion relating to sales of her self-published Healthy Holly childrens book to charities where she worked, federal prosecutors said. The charges against...

U.S. begins issuing some licenses for companies to supply goods to Huawei

The U.S. Commerce Department confirmed Wednesday it has begun issuing licenses for some U.S companies to supply non-sensitive goods to Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.In May, the Trump administration put Huawei on an economic blacklist, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019