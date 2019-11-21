International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 00:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 00:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit BBC nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans. Attenborough, who like the monarch is 93 years old, was awarded the Chatham House prize along with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit for "the galvanising impact" of the series, the London-based international affairs think tank said.

The Queen and Attenborough, who were born just weeks apart in 1926, are revered figures. A 2018 YouGov poll found Attenborough was the most admired man in Britain while the Queen was the most admired woman. The monarch has been steadily cutting down on the number of her public engagements and the fact that she appeared in person to present the prize is a mark of the high esteem in which he is held.

The ceremony came shortly after the Queen's second son Prince Andrew announced he would step back from public duties for the foreseeable future amid widespread criticism of an interview he gave BBC television at the weekend concerning his association with the late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. DECADES OF NATURE PROGRAMMING

One of the best-known faces on British television, David Attenborough has been making nature programmes since the 1950s. He and the Queen appear to enjoy a cordial relationship. In 2018, they both appeared in a documentary about tree conservation, strolling around her garden together and chatting informally.

The annual Chatham House Prize honours people or organisations deemed to have made the most significant contribution to the improvement of international relations. "Plastic pollution is one of the gravest challenges facing the world's oceans, and undoubtedly an international issue," said Robin Niblett, director of Chatham House, in a statement.

"Blue Planet II spurred a passionate global response and generated clear behavioural and policy change." The series, which Attenborough narrated aged 91, achieved the highest viewing figures on British television in 2017 and was sold to broadcasters around the world, scoring high ratings in many countries.

Among other poignant scenes, it featured footage of albatrosses unwittingly feeding their chicks plastic fished from the ocean and a mother whale carrying a dead newborn calf, likely killed by plastic contamination in the mother's milk. In the wake of the series, the issue of overuse of single-use plastic suddenly leapt to the top of the news agenda in Britain.

Re-usable coffee cups became a common sight on the streets, plastic straws disappeared from pubs and cafes, the government announced measures to reduce plastic use and major retailers pledged to work towards plastic-free packaging. The issue has also become more prominent on the international stage. This year, G20 environment ministers agreed to adopt a new implementation framework for actions to tackle marine plastic waste on a global scale.

The EU has also voted to ban several single-use plastic items, including straws, forks and knives, by 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-After rise in Iowa polls, Buttigieg in spotlight at U.S. Democratic presidential debate

Democratic White House contender Pete Buttigieg, who has climbed into the lead in recent polls in Iowa, will get his turn in the spotlight on Wednesday when 10 of the top candidates for the partys presidential nomination meet in a debate in...

Attack on Syria's Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp -civil defence

An attack by Syrian government forces on the rebel-held area of Idlib in northwestern Syria killed at least 15 and wounded several at a displaced persons camp on Wednesday, rescue workers said. Syrias northwest corner, including the Idlib r...

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019