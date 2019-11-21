Trevor Noah nominated for Grammy Award

South African-born Trevor Noah has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Comedy Album category.

The Daily Show host has been nominated for his stand-up special Son of Patricia and will go up against the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, and Aziz Ansari, among others.

"Today I woke up to the news that I've been nominated for a Grammy award. A GRAMMY AWARD!!! And just when I thought the feeling couldn't get any better I saw the other names in my category and I almost cried," Noah said in a post on Instagram.

He paid tribute to the other comedians who have been nominated alongside him in the category before ending the post with: "What a life I've been blessed enough to live. Thank you, mom."

The awards show will be held on 26 January 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)