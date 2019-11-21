Holt McCallany joining Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

"Mindhunter" star Holt McCallany is the latest addition to the cast of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" . The film, based on the 1946 noir novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, will be directed by del Toro from a script he co-wrote with Kim Morgan.

The story follows Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), an ambitious young con-man who teams up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more corrupt than he is. At first, they enjoy success fleecing people with their mentalist act, but then she turns the tables on him, out-manipulating the manipulator.

McCallany, 56, will portray Anderson, a get-the-job-done bruiser with more going on that is first apparent from his tough guy persona The cast also include Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and David Strathairn.

del Toro will also produce the project with J Miles Davis. Production is expected to begin in early 2020 in Toronto. Gresham's novel was previously adapted into a 1947 movie, directed by Edmund Goulding and starring Tyrone Power and Coleen Gray in the lead.

