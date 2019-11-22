International Development News
Entertainment News Roundup: Vogue cover spotlights Mexico's transgender 'muxe' women; Anna and Elsa face risky journey in 'Frozen 2'

Entertainment News Roundup: Vogue cover spotlights Mexico's transgender 'muxe' women; Anna and Elsa face risky journey in 'Frozen 2'
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Vogue cover spotlights Mexico's transgender 'muxe' women

A culture of indigenous transgender women that has been part of southern Mexico's heritage for centuries is primed for global fashion cachet thanks to one of the world's top style magazines. For the first time in Vogue magazine's more than 120 years of publishing, an indigenous "muxe" will appear next month on the cover of the glossy's Mexican and British editions.

Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit television nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans. Attenborough, who like the monarch is 93 years old, was awarded the Chatham House prize along with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit for "the galvanizing impact" of the series, the London-based international affairs think tank said.

Elton John: I needed teleprompter for Princess Diana's funeral song

British singer-songwriter Elton John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing an adaptation of "Candle In the Wind" at Princess Diana's funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano. John, who was a friend of Diana, sang the new version of the hit song using revised words penned by lyricist and frequent collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Hollywood group launches largest-ever survey on sexual harassment

Two years after the #MeToo scandal first roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, a new group on Wednesday launched what it said was the largest-ever industry-wide survey aimed at countering sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. The Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality said the survey was open to anyone who "has worked or tried to work in any area of entertainment."

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago, claims malicious prosecution over alleged beating

Jussie Smollett has filed a lawsuit accusing Chicago of maliciously prosecuting him after concluding that the actor's claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating on a city street was a hoax. Smollett, 37, best known for his work on the Fox television drama "Empire," made his accusation in counterclaims filed on Wednesday, after Chicago sued him to recoup $130,106 in police overtime costs to investigate the beating claim.

Apple cancels premiere of film 'The Banker' after unspecified 'concerns'

Apple Inc has canceled the world premiere of movie "The Banker," one of its first original films, as it investigates unspecified concerns surrounding the period drama, the company said on Wednesday. "The Banker" was supposed to debut on Thursday in Hollywood at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest.

Anna and Elsa face risky journey in 'Frozen 2'

In the sequel to Walt Disney Co's 2013 hit animated musical "Frozen," sisters Anna and Elsa find themselves drawn far outside their icy kingdom of Arendelle. "Frozen 2," which debuts in theaters on Friday, sees the sisters embark on an "epic, dangerous adventure" into an enchanted forest, said star Kristen Bell, who voices younger sister Anna. Along the way, the pair discover new information about their family "that doesn't sit well," Bell said.

Julia Roberts once floated for role as African-American slavery hero Harriet Tubman

A Hollywood movie studio executive once suggested that Julia Roberts could play Harriet Tubman, the 19th century escaped slave who is seen as an African-American icon. Gregory Allen Howard, the co-writer of the new biopic "Harriet," starring Cynthia Erivo, said the idea was floated 25 years ago by a former movie studio executive.

Coldplay won't tour new album, say want gigs to be 'sustainable'

British band Coldplay will not tour to promote their new album, but are working on how to make their gigs environmentally sustainable, lead singer Chris Martin said. The rock group, known for songs like "Yellow", "Paradise" and "Viva la Vida", will release their eighth studio album "Everyday Life" on Friday. The 52-minute record is made up of two halves, "Sunrise" and "Sunset" .

Vintage Marvel Comics book sells for record $1.26 million at auction

A 1939 comic book that introduced Marvel characters for the first time sold for a record $1.26 million at auction, Dallas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions said on Thursday. "Marvel Comics No. 1" features the first appearances of characters including Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner. Decades later, Marvel debuted Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and other superheroes that have headlined recent blockbuster movies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

