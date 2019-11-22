Margo Martindale boards FX's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

"The Americans" star Margo Martindale will portray literary agent Lucianne Steinberger Goldberg in "Impeachment: American Crime Story" , the third season of FX''s acclaimed limited series franchise. The season will focus on the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal.

It will chronicle the stories of women -- Lewinsky, Paula Jones and Linda Tripp -- who played an important role in the impeachment of Clinton as the US president in the late 1990s. It is based on Jeffrey Toobin's bestselling book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President".

Martindale joins the limited series which will feature Clive Owen as Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford as Jones, reported Deadline. Lewinsky is attached as a producer.

Sarah Burgess has penned the season, with Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson executive producing. Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing.

Filming on the show, from Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Production, is set to begin in March 2020. The new season will air on September 27, 2020 in the US.

