International Development News
Development News Edition

Wasn't blonde enough to work with Alfred Hitchcock: Isabelle Huppert

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:23 IST
Wasn't blonde enough to work with Alfred Hitchcock: Isabelle Huppert

Alfred Hitchcock's masterworks are famous for exploring dark depths of human psyche and his preference for blonde muses, and veteran French actor Isabelle Huppert joked about the director's enduring yet disturbing obsession with his light-toned heroines. Huppert, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has worked with almost all the acclaimed filmmakers in global cinema, but according to her, she never got an opportunity to collaborate with Hitchcock as she wasn't "blonde enough".

"I wish I could have worked with Alfred Hitchcock. I would have loved to work with him. But I think I wasn't blonde enough to work with Hitchcock," the 66-year-old celebrated actor quipped during a masterclass here on Thursday. Hitchock's affinity towards blondes started with cameos and his first film with a blonde lead was 1926's "The Lodger" , featuring actor June Tripp.

In the coming years, the 'Hitchcock blonde' reached its peak as the director roped in Ingrid Bergman ( "Notorious" ), Eva Marie Saint ( "North by Northwest" ), Grace Kelly ( "Dial M for Murder" , "Rear Window" ) as his mystery women. Huppert, who made her debut in 1971, five years before Hitchcock directed his last film "Family Plot" , added that "I was an actor enough to work with" such big names as she always required a lot of freedom to perform in front of the camera.

She credited her frequent collaborators German filmmaker Werner Schroeter and Austrian director Michael Haneke for giving her the space she required as an actor. "Schroeter was an extraordinary theatre and movie director. He was very interesting. He had such a different vision and was a unique artiste.

"He inspired me a lot. He was a like poet. And it is always tough to bring poetry on screen," Huppert said about the late helmer, with whom she worked on memorable films like "Deux", "Malina", among others. Praising Haneke, who directed her in "The Piano Teacher" , "Amour" and "Happy End" , the actor said he is one of the most "technically" sound filmmakers she has worked with.

"Everybody expects Micahel Haneke to be very difficult but as a person he is very easy. He is very nice and sometimes even very funny. But he is mostly interested in the technical expect of movie making. He wants movies to be as real as possible. "He is obsessed with technicality of movie making and when it comes to emotions he leaves it to his actors. That is why he is so fun to work with, because an actor always wants to take care of his own responsibility and have the freedom," she said.

Huppert's Golden Globe-winning drama "Elle" will be screened at IFFI on Friday. The film festival will conclude on November 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-S.Korea suspends move to end intelligence pact with Japan

South Korea suspended a decision to end an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan on Friday, just hours before it was due to go into effect, providing the first signs of compromise after several months of feuding over trade and historical gri...

Fosun's Protechting 4.0 Reached a Record of 400 Applications from 53 Countries

Protechting, Fosun and Fidelidades innovation program, in partnership with Luz Learning Health Hospital and the German private bank Hauck Aufhuser, have selected the 12 finalist startups, which will be part of the acceleration phase of the...

Avaada Energy receives USD 15 mn funding from Proparco

Solar projects developer Avaada Energy on Friday said it has secured USD 15 million around Rs 107.55 crore funding from French development finance institution Proparco. In April, Avaada received a total investment of over Rs 1,000 crore fro...

Home min Shah to visit ITBP hqrs next week

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the headquarters of the border guarding force ITBP here next week and review its operational preparedness along the LAC with China and in other internal security duties, officials said on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019