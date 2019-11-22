International Development News
Development News Edition

U2, AR Rahman collaborate for new track

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:49 IST
U2, AR Rahman collaborate for new track

Irish band U2 has launched a new track, "Ahimsa" , in collaboration with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, ahead of their maiden performance in the country. Island Records announced the release of the track which aims to celebrate the spiritual diversity of the country.

Rahman said "Ahimsa" requires courage and strength, a quality that is impervious to weapons or power. "It's a mission which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement," he said in a statement.

U2 guitarist The Edge said the band is excited to visit the country, which has been on their bucket list for a long time. "The principles of ahimsa or non-violence have served as an important pillar of what our band stands for since we first came together to play music. We can't wait to experience the culture of India first hand, a place that brings together the modern and the ancient all at once."

U2 lead vocalist Bono said the fight against injustice "has always been so important to us" and they were "somewhat shaped and formed" by Martin Luther King who was a student of Mahatma Gandhi. "Martin Luther King said, 'The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice...' I don't believe that any more. It doesn't bend towards justice, it has to be bent towards justice. We have to be actively involved in our democracy to preserve it and show people how we feel and what we care about.

"We come as students to the source of inspiration. That is ahimsa, non-violence. India gave this to us. The greatest gift to the world. It is more powerful than nuclear energy, the armies, the navies, the British Empire. It is power itself. And it’s never been more important," he added. The collaboration comes less than one month ahead of U2's first ever show in the country with the arrival of The Joshua Tree Tour in Mumbai on December 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Malta police need more time to question man in journalist murder case -PM

Police decided to release on bail a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of a Maltese journalist because they need more time to question him, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday. If a person is taken to court, he ...

Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI

An In conversation session on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa today. Veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun and Film Crit...

UPDATE 2-Few protesters left on trashed HK campus as siege nears end

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered on Friday, while others searched for escape routes past riot police who surrounded the campus but said there was no deadline for ending the sta...

Cricket-India pacers wreck Bangladesh on pink-ball debut

Indias three-pronged pace attack wreaked havoc with the pink ball to reduce Bangladesh to 73 for six in the first session on day one of the second and final tests on Friday.The heavily-lacquered ball dominated the bat after Bangladesh capta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019