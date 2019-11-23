Jesse Plemons replaces Paul Dano in 'The Power of the Dog'

Jesse Plemons is set to join Benedict Cumberbatch in Netflix movie "The Power of the Dog" , replacing Paul Dano. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dano had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts with Matt Reeves' "The Batman".

The Netflix film is an adaptation of 1967 Thomas Savage novel of the same name. The story revolves around wealthy Montana brothers who are two sides of one coin.

Cumberbatch plays a man who is "stolid, fastidious and gentle", while his brother is "graceful, brilliant and cruel". They jointly own one the biggest ranch in the Montana valley, but when Cumberbatch's character secretly marries a local widow, his brother starts a ruthless war to destroy her by using her effeminate son as a pawn.

Actor Kirsten Dunst, who is engaged to Plemons, will also star. The streamer, which acquired the movie earlier this year from Cross City Films, will release the film in 2021.

