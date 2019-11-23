International Development News
Development News Edition

Being an artiste is not tough, getting recognised is: Prakash Jha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 14:08 IST
Being an artiste is not tough, getting recognised is: Prakash Jha

Even after giving a series of critical and commercial hits with some of the biggest stars in the country, Prakash Jha says it is a constant struggle to bring his movies to theatres. The multiple National Award-winning directors, who have acclaimed films like "Damul", "Mrityudand", "Gangaajal", "Apaharan", "Raajneeti" among others to his credit, believes it is a difficult process for those who want to make a living out of art.

"It has never been easy for me to bring my films to theatres. The struggle is constant. Even after so many releases and successes, it is never a cakewalk. "The standing I have in the industry brings a little bit of equity, but one should never think that they have become a brand and can release whatever they want to. Sometimes releasing a film can take the life out of you," Jha told PTI in an interview at the NFDC Film Baazar, held every year on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

"Being an artist is not tough, getting recognized is. I believe everybody is an artist, I'm just one of those few who have pursued it as a career and it is a difficult process," he added. From exploring the criminal-politician nexus in Bihar to questioning the system and society he lives in, Jha has always dealt with hard-hitting stories, but the director said he only tries to tell an engaging story, everything else is a byproduct.

"I find things happening around me and I see stories in them. It has always been about sharing those things. I try and understand why it is happening the way it is, give it a cinematic shape and put it in front of the world. "Questions are always raised about how things function in our society. So when I'm making films on things happening around it will obviously have a glimpse of it. It doesn't matter how much it questions or criticizes the system or products of that system. For me, a film should be engaging otherwise it won't work."

His next directorial "Pareeksha", featuring Adil Hussain and Priyanka Bose in the lead, focuses on the Indian education system and aspirations of parents to give the best possible life to their children. Jha said the idea of the film came from a story former Bihar DGP and educationist Abhayanand told him years ago.

"He has a huge contribution in educating underprivileged kids and helping them. He used to go to Naxal areas where he met kids. The parents were always on the run, but when he spoke to kids he realized they were really intelligent. He started teaching them. They got inspired and it changed the whole structure of the society of there. Few of those children even became engineers. "I believe parents, at times, go on a wrong path to provide the best education to their kids. This film is the story about a father who can go to any extent to provide the best education to his child," he added.

He said "Pareeksha" is a sweet and emotional film, which charts the hardships of life. "I never think of making hard-hitting films, I just thought it was a lovely story. The biggest challenge of a storyteller is to try and understand how equations between people work and then simplify it to make it palatable enough for the masses."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police detain 2 teens in train shooting investigation

The Hague Netherlands, Nov 23 AP Dutch police say they have detained two 15-year-old boys in an investigation into the possible shooting of two trains. Police in the southern city of Breda tweeted late Friday that the boys had BB pistols wi...

Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to produce 'The Maxx'

Actor Channing Tatum and producer Roy Lee are joining forces to back a project based on The Maxx, the Image Comics series. It is currently unknown whether it would be a film or television show, reported Variety.Tatum will produce through hi...

Paris protesters to march against deadly domestic violence

Paris, Nov 23 AP Protesters will march through Paris to pressure the French government to take stronger steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem that President Emmanuel Macron has called Frances shame. France has among the highe...

Today was 'black spot' in history of Maharashtra: Ahmed Patel on Ajit Pawar backing BJP

Calling NCP leader Ajit Pawars support to BJP to form the government in Maharashtra a black spot in the history of the state, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that nothing can be more shameful than this. Today was a black spot i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019