Fast & Furious 9 wrapped filming, Late Paul Walker’s character rumored to be back

Fast & Furious 9 has recently wrapped filming and here is how the director Justin Lin celebrated the milestone. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Fans are excited to know that Fast & Furious 9 is going to bring back Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner who died in a car crash in 2013. During the start of November, the renowned movie blogger Daniel Richtman (who has been quoted by CNBC) tweeted saying, "It's been long enough. They are bringing back Paul Walker's character, Brian, to FF9."

As Paul Walker is no more, many fans are expecting his brother Cody Walker to play the deceased actor's character Brian O'Conner in Fast & Furious 9. Cody Walker stood-in for Paul Walker to play the similar role in Furious 7. However, his appearance is yet to be confirmed.

New familiar faces are gradually joining Vin Diesel to be seen in the much-awaited movie. One of them is Cardi B. After conquering the music charts, Cardi B now enters the Hollywood movies with Fast & Furious 9. According to a video posted by Vin Diesel, the rapper-turned-actress was on the set of Fast & Furious 9. Vin Diesel captioned the video "Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood".

Cardi B was more at ease while playing a stripper in Hustlers than she was filming for the imminent movie of Vin Diesel. She recently revealed that she was not nervous going into production as she was familiar with the world depicted in the production.

"It felt really comfortable. The setting was in a setting that I used to work at, so it came so natural to me," Cardi B said to Entertainment Weekly.