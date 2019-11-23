International Development News
Madhuri Dixit showcases her musical craft by playing guitar

Madhuri Dixit, known for her iconic dance moves, is now impressing her fans and followers with her extraordinary musical skills.

Madhuri Dixit, Zac Dsouza and Sriram Madhav Nene (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Madhuri Dixit, known for her iconic dance moves, is now impressing her fans and followers with her extraordinary musical skills. The actor was seen playing the guitar and singing with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene and musician Zac Dsouza in a small clip she shared taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday.

"Family jam session! It was fun trying my hand at playing the guitar with @drneneofficial 'cuz "All of me, loves all of you..." #WeekendJam #AllOfMe @zacdsouzaa," she wrote alongside the post. Clad in a navy-blue kurta, Madhuri is crooning Hollywood singer John Legend's famous track 'All of Me'.

The 52-year-old star who seems like spending her weekend in the best way possible recently wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside a heartfelt note. On the professional front, the actor was last seen in multi starrer-'Kalank' alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu.

Madhuri along with husband Shriram has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.' The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

