Veteran theatre personality Shaukat Kaifi laid to rest

Family and friends bid a tearful adieu to veteran actor and Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi as she was laid to rest at a cemetery in suburban Mumbai on Saturday evening. Kaifi, who was 93, passed away Friday evening due to cardiac arrest.

She was the wife of a famous Urdu poet and film lyricist, Kaifi Azmi. She has two children Shabana and Baba Azmi. Kaifi was buried in the presence of family, friends, and people from the film fraternity at Sunni Kabristan in Versova suburbs.

A huge photo of Kaifi adorned with white flowers was placed at her Juhu residence. A host of celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Rekha, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunita Kapoor, Nandita Das, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiran Rao and Prasoon Joshi, paid their last respects.

Kaifi was known for her work in Hindi films such as "Umrao Jaan" , starring Rekha, "Garam Hawa" , "Salaam Bombay!" and "Heer Ranjha" , among others. She was last seen in the 2002 romantic drama "Saathiya".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)