'Ford v Ferrari' stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale reveal their surprising movie-learned skills

American actor Matt Damon and English actor Christian Bale, have acquired a ton of temporary acting expertise over the years, from playing the piano to speaking in specific foreign accents. Some of those random skills that have stuck with them, including the amateur race car driving skills they learned for their new film 'Ford v Ferrari', which are occasionally applicable to driving in Los Angeles, horseback riding poker and more.

The 45-year-old actor Bale admitted, "I do think the driving skill is very practical, "I do feel confident, I feel like justifiably, we've learned how to put a car through its absolute extremes and paces." The 'Dark Knight' star added, that it's not just the speed, but also just testing breaks and really pushing that, and so "I do feel good about that," reported People Magazine.

The 49-year-old actor offered to ask, "Fake fighting?" "I'll win any fight as long as I could just miss you by an inch. Right?" said Bale."Yeah, as long as you agree to react to my punches. You can't just swing at me," added Damon.

Bale also revealed that he can be a bit showy with a rope, as he added, "I can do a bit of trick roping, it's not in use every day, but I can do it a little bit. I learned that a while back. Horseback riding too, with that I could jump on [the horse] backward and whatnot." Damon while recollecting his learning from a movie that he did long time ago and was happy for doing that, he told "I had never played golf, and I learned how to play golf and for the last 20 years of my dad's life we'd always play around the golf, just me and him walking around together."

He thinks that the experience turned out to be "something that was really good." The actor said, "Maybe someday I'll do that with my kids too, but I haven't played since he passed away. Also Poker I learned from a movie and I still play. That was fun." Both actors lament the fact that they can't remember more of their former expertise. "It takes me a long time to learn anything and I forget it incredibly quickly," said Bale.

While Bale asked, "Isn't that frustrating,?" Bale responded, "I wish it was the other way around." (ANI)

