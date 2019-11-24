International Development News
Development News Edition

'Ford v Ferrari' stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale reveal their surprising movie-learned skills

American actor Matt Damon and English actor Christian Bale, have acquired a ton of temporary acting expertise over the years, from playing the piano to speaking in specific foreign accents.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:04 IST
'Ford v Ferrari' stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale reveal their surprising movie-learned skills
Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Matt Damon and English actor Christian Bale, have acquired a ton of temporary acting expertise over the years, from playing the piano to speaking in specific foreign accents. Some of those random skills that have stuck with them, including the amateur race car driving skills they learned for their new film 'Ford v Ferrari', which are occasionally applicable to driving in Los Angeles, horseback riding poker and more.

The 45-year-old actor Bale admitted, "I do think the driving skill is very practical, "I do feel confident, I feel like justifiably, we've learned how to put a car through its absolute extremes and paces." The 'Dark Knight' star added, that it's not just the speed, but also just testing breaks and really pushing that, and so "I do feel good about that," reported People Magazine.

The 49-year-old actor offered to ask, "Fake fighting?" "I'll win any fight as long as I could just miss you by an inch. Right?" said Bale."Yeah, as long as you agree to react to my punches. You can't just swing at me," added Damon.

Bale also revealed that he can be a bit showy with a rope, as he added, "I can do a bit of trick roping, it's not in use every day, but I can do it a little bit. I learned that a while back. Horseback riding too, with that I could jump on [the horse] backward and whatnot." Damon while recollecting his learning from a movie that he did long time ago and was happy for doing that, he told "I had never played golf, and I learned how to play golf and for the last 20 years of my dad's life we'd always play around the golf, just me and him walking around together."

He thinks that the experience turned out to be "something that was really good." The actor said, "Maybe someday I'll do that with my kids too, but I haven't played since he passed away. Also Poker I learned from a movie and I still play. That was fun." Both actors lament the fact that they can't remember more of their former expertise. "It takes me a long time to learn anything and I forget it incredibly quickly," said Bale.

While Bale asked, "Isn't that frustrating,?" Bale responded, "I wish it was the other way around." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 11-Record turnout for Hong Kong council elections amid calls for full democracy

Record numbers of people voted on Sunday in Hong Kong district council elections viewed as a test of support for chief executive Carrie Lam following six months of often violent pro-democracy protests that have convulsed the Chinese-ruled c...

Pink ball Test can't just happen in Kolkata, need to take it to all parts of India: Ganguly

Following a thunderous success of the first-ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday promised to take the pink ball game to all parts of the country. Eden Gardens played the perfect host for the historic ...

Over 19,000 marriages registered in Delhi till September this year

Nearly 19,250 marriages were registered in the city between January and September this year, of which 589 were interfaith, according to an official data. Among all the 11 districts, South-West Delhi topped the chart with registration of 2,9...

6 protesters killed in south Iraq as unrest intensifies

Nasiriyah Iraq, Nov 24 AFP Six protesters were killed on Sunday in Iraqs south, where resurging anti-government demonstrations turned up the heat on paralysed politicians facing the countrys largest grassroots movement in decades. Three dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019