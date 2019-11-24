International Development News
Nick Jonas joins 'Gonna Tell my Kids' trend, pens heartfelt message

American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas penned a heartfelt message for his future kids and Jonas Brothers and shared it along with a picture from the 'Happiness Begins' tour concert.

Nick Jonas joins 'Gonna Tell my Kids' trend, pens heartfelt message
Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas penned a heartfelt message for his future kids and Jonas Brothers and shared it along with a picture from the 'Happiness Begins' tour concert. "I'm gonna tell my kids this is a guy that was really happy because he and his brothers had a band and then they broke up, but then they got back together years later and their lives were enriched artistically and emotionally."

Jonas added, "He never could have imagined how fortunate he would be to be back on stage with his brothers in front of the world's greatest fans every night doing what he loves..." While concluding the emotional note, he said "Thank you to everyone who continues to make this story so much sweeter every day. May the happiness continue. #happinessbeginstour."

The eldest Jonas - Kevin, who turned 32, recently got wished by Bollywood actor and Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra, she wished Kevin along with Joe, saying that "he always has her back," quite literally. She shared a still from her wedding where Nick holds the actor in his hands while Kevin is seen supporting her. Jonas brothers including Nick successfully wrapped up their 'Happiness Begins' tour after the long run which started in August in Miami, Florida.

'Happiness Begins' is their fifth album and marks their coming together after a long break. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

