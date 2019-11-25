International Development News
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works; Apple delays movie theater release of 'The Banker'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 02:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works; Apple delays movie theater release of 'The Banker'
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson's story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film "Bohemian Rhapsody," industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, including music, from Jackson's estate to make a feature film about the life of the "Thriller" singer, whose legacy has been tarnished by allegations of child sex abuse.

Singer Iggy Azalea reports jewelry worth $366,000 stolen in burglary

"Fancy" singer Iggy Azalea and her rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti reported a burglar stole over $366,000 in jewelry from their Atlanta home, police said on Friday. Iggy, 29, whose legal name is Amethyst Kelly, told police a thief carried off items ranging from diamond eternity band rings valued at $70,000 to a $57,000 Audemars Piquet diamond-encrusted gold watch and a diamond engagement ring, a police report said.

Ex-member of K-pop girl group found dead: Yonhap

A former member of South Korea's top K-pop girl group was found dead on Sunday, the country's Yonhap news agency reported citing police. The body of Koo Hara, 28, was discovered at her home in southern Seoul, Yonhap said.

KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer

A pair of Batman and Robin outfits, described as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auction in Los Angeles and the owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together. The costumes, worn by actors Adam West and Burt Ward, are just two of more than 200 items of 1960s pop culture being sold from the collection amassed by American John Azarian over 30 years .

Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan

The absence of China was a "loss" at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, director Ang Lee said on Saturday, after Beijing ordered a boycott following controversy last year. China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island.

Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Dazzles With $127 Million Debut

Disney's "Frozen 2" iced out the box office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling $130 million debut. The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame. "Frozen 2" set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar). It's also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer.

Apple delays movie theater release of 'The Banker'

Apple Inc is delaying the planned December movie theater release of movie "The Banker," one of its first original films, a source close to the company said on Friday, amid ongoing concerns about the period drama. The movie's debut on Apple's newly launched streaming service Apple TV+ will also likely be delayed, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Backup QB Hodges rallies Steelers to 16-10 win over Bengals

Devlin Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph at quarterback in the second half Sunday and rallied the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-10 victory, keeping the Cincinnati Bengals winless on the season. Hodges was 5 of 11 for 118 yards and hit Ja...

Penny's big game helps Seahawks knock off Eagles

Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 129 yards and a touchdown as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 on a windy Sunday afternoon. Seattles defense, without All-Pro defensive end Jadeveon Clowney because of a h...

Mayfield, Browns jump on Dolphins early in rout

Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes, and the Cleveland Browns scored 28 consecutive points to start the game en route to a 41-24 victory Sunday over the visiting Miami Dolphins. It was the Browns third win a row, all c...

Robinson leads Bears past struggling Giants

The Chicago Bears inept offense met the New York Giants pathetic defense Sunday at Soldier Field. But the Bears finally got the offense rolling in the third quarter to combine with another solid defensive effort, as Chicago improved to 5-6 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019