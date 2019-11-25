Entertainment News Roundup: Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works; Apple delays movie theater release of 'The Banker'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson's story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film "Bohemian Rhapsody," industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, including music, from Jackson's estate to make a feature film about the life of the "Thriller" singer, whose legacy has been tarnished by allegations of child sex abuse.

Singer Iggy Azalea reports jewelry worth $366,000 stolen in burglary

"Fancy" singer Iggy Azalea and her rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti reported a burglar stole over $366,000 in jewelry from their Atlanta home, police said on Friday. Iggy, 29, whose legal name is Amethyst Kelly, told police a thief carried off items ranging from diamond eternity band rings valued at $70,000 to a $57,000 Audemars Piquet diamond-encrusted gold watch and a diamond engagement ring, a police report said.

Ex-member of K-pop girl group found dead: Yonhap

A former member of South Korea's top K-pop girl group was found dead on Sunday, the country's Yonhap news agency reported citing police. The body of Koo Hara, 28, was discovered at her home in southern Seoul, Yonhap said.

KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer

A pair of Batman and Robin outfits, described as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auction in Los Angeles and the owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together. The costumes, worn by actors Adam West and Burt Ward, are just two of more than 200 items of 1960s pop culture being sold from the collection amassed by American John Azarian over 30 years .

Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan

The absence of China was a "loss" at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, director Ang Lee said on Saturday, after Beijing ordered a boycott following controversy last year. China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island.

Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Dazzles With $127 Million Debut

Disney's "Frozen 2" iced out the box office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling $130 million debut. The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame. "Frozen 2" set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar). It's also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer.

Apple delays movie theater release of 'The Banker'

Apple Inc is delaying the planned December movie theater release of movie "The Banker," one of its first original films, a source close to the company said on Friday, amid ongoing concerns about the period drama. The movie's debut on Apple's newly launched streaming service Apple TV+ will also likely be delayed, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)