Peoples' News Roundup: Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson's story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film "Bohemian Rhapsody," industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, including music, from Jackson's estate to make a feature film about the life of the "Thriller" singer, whose legacy has been tarnished by allegations of child sex abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)