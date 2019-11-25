International Development News
Development News Edition

'Big Little Lies' season 3 fate rests on writers: Nicole Kidman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:10 IST
'Big Little Lies' season 3 fate rests on writers: Nicole Kidman

Actor Nicole Kidman says a third season of "Big Little Lies" is only possible if the show's writers are up for it. Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and created by David E Kelley, the HBO series follows five women in Monterey, California who become embroiled in a murder investigation.

Kidman, who both starred and executive produced the show with actor Reese Witherspoon, said the decision to go for another or more installments depends on the scribes. "David E Kelley constructed this show with Liane Moriarty. They built it from the ground up, and it’s their show, and we’ll see if they’re ignited into building a life for these women, and which way they would go next. We’ll find out. If there is a third one, all of it will come from the writers, and that’s amazing," she told Deadline.

Kidman also praised Moriarty and Kelley for their genius. "Liane is deeply talented. David is deeply talented, and the combination of them is extraordinary. So, where they would take it, I have no idea.

"You have to bow down to the writers, because that really is where it starts. Unless you’re a director/writer, and then you write it. But this show, we’ll see what Liane can muster, and if she has an interest in it," she added. Kidman's comments follow reported creative behind-the-scenes tensions between the show's season two director Andrea Arnold and the network responding to the allegations by stating that there "wouldn't be a season 2" without Andrea and that they are "proud of her work".

The actor earlier said she would love "Big Little Lies" to get a third season. The sophomore season of the show, which aired in June, also featured Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Revitalised trade hopes, Burberry jump boost FTSE 100

Britains FTSE 100 advanced further on Monday as investors were hopeful of some progress to end the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and luxury brand Burberry gained after French peer LVMH agreed to buy the U.S. jeweler Tiffany.The FTSE 100 ad...

People assume the worst from me on screen: Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi says its amusing how people expect him to play characters that are either gangsters or evil and he would need a solid script to move away from this zone. Emraan featured in popular hits in the late 2000s, including Gangs...

Wrong to say I am behind Ajit Pawar's revolt: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he was not behind Ajit Pawars decision to align with the BJP and become the deputy chief minister, and asserted that his party along with Congress and Shiv Sena will form the next government in Maharash...

HAL, RGNAU join hands to grow HR pool in aviation, aerospace

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University RGNAU joined hands to promote cooperation between them to grow the pool of human resources in the aviation and aerospace industry of the country. As part of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019