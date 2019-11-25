International Development News
Development News Edition

Tom Cruise 'too old' for action films: 'Jack Reacher' author Lee Child

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:35 IST
Tom Cruise 'too old' for action films: 'Jack Reacher' author Lee Child
Image Credit: Flickr

Lee Child, the author of the "Jack Reacher" novel series, says Hollywood action star Tom Cruise is "too old" to feature in action films and the actor needs to transition to being a character actor. Cruise, 57, starred as the titular homicide investigator in two films -- "Jack Reacher" in 2012 and "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" in 2016 -- before Child ended the franchise. The actor was also on board as one of the producers.

The writer revealed the actor was "reluctant" to leave the Jack Reacher franchise at two films and wanted to continue. "Cruise was reluctant. He had his own investment in it, he was going to argue against it. It sounds extremely patronizing but I think it's good for him. He's too old for this stuff. He's 57, he needs to move on, the transition to being a character actor," Child told The Sunday Times.

The actor, whose career spans almost 40 years in showbiz, is best known for action films -- the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "Edge of Tomorrow" to "The Mummy" . "He could get another 20 years out of it. He has talent. He's a terrific guy, very considerate, good fun," Child added.

Cruise will next be seen reprising his role as Maverick in the forthcoming "Top Gun" sequel, yet another action franchise. The movie is a long-awaited follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster. The actor was last seen in 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", the sixth installment in the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

British do-good fund aims to provide homes for vulnerable women

A new investment fund has been set up to help vulnerable women, including the homeless, ex-offenders and survivors of domestic abuse, find safe and secure homes in Britain.The Women In Safe Homes WISH fund will buy and refurbish properties ...

RS adjourned for day as opposition stalls functioning

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the day after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled functioning of the House over the political developments in Maharashtra. As soon as the House met at 2 pm, the Congress, Le...

UPDATE 1-Pope urges world leaders to renounce nuclear weapons during visit to Japan

Pope Francis appealed on Monday to world leaders to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again, a day after he visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only cities ever to be hit by atomic bombs.Nuclear disarmament has been a key theme of ...

INSIGHT-US-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

A U.S.-based foundation overseeing promising semiconductor technology developed with Pentagon support will soon move to Switzerland after several of the groups foreign members raised concerns about potential U.S. trade curbs. The nonprofit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019