Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Taylor Swift puts rancor aside, smashes all-time American Music Award record

Taylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jackson's all-time record, avoiding any direct mention of a bitter dispute with her old record company. Swift won the top award, artist of the year, and four others. She was also given an honorary artist of the decade award, taking her all-time total to 29 American Music Awards, organizers said. That easily outstripped the 24 awards picked up by Jackson. Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan

The absence of China was a "loss" at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, director Ang Lee said on Saturday, after Beijing ordered a boycott following controversy last year. China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island. Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Dazzles With $127 Million Debut

Disney's "Frozen 2" iced out the box office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling $130 million debut. The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame. "Frozen 2" set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar). It's also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer. K-pop star Koo Hara left 'pessimistic' note: police

K-pop singer Koo Hara left a "pessimistic" note, police said on Monday, a day after the former member of top South Korean girl group Kara was found dead. "A handwritten note that was pessimistic about her life was found on a living room table," Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)