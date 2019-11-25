International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:26 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Taylor Swift puts rancor aside, smashes all-time American Music Award record

Taylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jackson's all-time record, avoiding any direct mention of a bitter dispute with her old record company. Swift won the top award, artist of the year, and four others. She was also given an honorary artist of the decade award, taking her all-time total to 29 American Music Awards, organizers said. That easily outstripped the 24 awards picked up by Jackson. Absence of China a 'loss' at Chinese-language 'Oscars' in Taiwan

The absence of China was a "loss" at this year's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, director Ang Lee said on Saturday, after Beijing ordered a boycott following controversy last year. China's film regulator said in August it was blocking the country's movie industry from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards without a giving a reason, in the latest sign of rising tensions between Beijing and the Chinese-claimed island. Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Dazzles With $127 Million Debut

Disney's "Frozen 2" iced out the box office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling $130 million debut. The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame. "Frozen 2" set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar). It's also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer. K-pop star Koo Hara left 'pessimistic' note: police

K-pop singer Koo Hara left a "pessimistic" note, police said on Monday, a day after the former member of top South Korean girl group Kara was found dead. "A handwritten note that was pessimistic about her life was found on a living room table," Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Saina pulls out of Syed Modi International, Lakshya eyes season's 5th title

Saina Nehwal pulled out at the last moment to take some sheen off the Syed Modi International, beginning here on Tuesday, when the in-form Lakshya Sen will seek a third BWF World Tour title. Three-time former champion Saina, who has been ba...

Tight police security provided for Mangaluru MLA

Police have decided to provide security to former minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader, deputy commissioner Arunamshugiri said here Monday. A police inspector, sub-inspector andthree constables, along with a security vehicle, have been pr...

Black Friday & Cyber Monday: Get Four Months Of TIDAL For Only $0.99 (Premium) And $1.99 (HiFi)

&#160;Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer for new customers. From November 25 through December 3, 2019, new customers can receive four months of TIDAL...

Saudi-led coalition carries out launches air strikes along Yemen's Red Sea coast

A Saudi-led military coalition carried out airstrikes near Yemens Red Sea port of Ras Isa on Monday, residents said, in a rare operation since a U.N.-brokered ceasefire took effect nearly a year ago in Yemens Hodeidah region. Residents repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019