Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer for new customers. From November 25 through December 3, 2019, new customers can receive four months of TIDAL at $0.99 for Premium or $1.99 for a HiFi membership (a value of $39.96 (Premium) and $79.96 (HiFi) for four months.) To take advantage of the offer this holiday season, new members can head to "nofollow" >TIDAL.com/BlackFriday

TIDAL offers music lovers unlimited access to its extensive catalogue of over 60 million tracks, 250,000 music videos, hundreds of live events and thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team. Through TIDAL's programming, in the past year alone, members have been able to gain access to exclusive listening events, concerts, meet-and-greets and more with artists such as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Anderson .Paak, Future, Jennifer Lopez and more. Additionally, with series such as"nofollow" > Rap Radar,"nofollow" > CRWN, "nofollow" > Car Testand"nofollow" > In Conversation as well as initiatives like the TIDAL X Latinx Heritage Month Showcase,"nofollow" > TIDAL Unpluggedand more, the platform has provided members with premiere access to their favorite artists.

TIDAL is committed to providing its members with seamless listening and viewing experiences. Popular smart platform devices that TIDAL is compatible with include Waze, Plex, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos (Complete list"nofollow" > here).

Following the four-month limited holiday membership, members can continue their subscription at $9.99/month for premium and $19.99/month for HiFi – discounts are available for students (-50%), military (-40%), first responders (-40%) and families (6 accounts for $14.99 (premium) or $29.99 (HiFi)). Learn more on "nofollow" >TIDAL.com/BlackFriday

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and over 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog, along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) as well as Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings.

In the US, Sprint customers with the Unlimited Plus plan are able to access a "free-forever" TIDAL membership. For more information, please visit"nofollow" > www.tidal.com.

Logo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551889/TIDAL_Logo.jpg