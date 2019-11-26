2019 Intl Emmys: 'McMafia' wins against 'Sacred Games' in Drama Series category

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Sacred Games' lost the trophy for the Best Drama Series to UK's 'McMafia' at the 2019 International Emmy Awards on Monday (local time) here. Produced by Cuba Pictures, 'McMafia' charts Alex Godman's journey as he is drawn into the world of organized crime. The English-raised son of Russian exiles, Alex spent his life trying to escape their criminal past. But when his family is threatened, Alex is forced to confront his values to protect those he loves.

Meanwhile, 'Sacred Games' pictures the story of a cop and a fugitive gang boss as they find a connection from their past. A cryptic warning from the gangster leads the officer on a quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm. At the ceremony taking place at the Hilton New York Hotel, the Indian Netflix film 'Lust Stories' nominated in the TV Movie/mini-series lost to Australia's 'Safe Harbour'.

Moreover, the award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey's 'Sahsiyet (Persona)'. She won against Radhika Apte from India. 'The Remix', which was India's entry in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, also was defeated by UK's 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night'.

Meanwhile, Brazil's 'Hack in the City' bagged the trophy for the short-form series. The star-studded event is being hosted by 'Daily Show' correspondent and 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. (ANI)

