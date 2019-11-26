'Anne With an E' to end with season 3 on Netflix

The third season of "Anne With an E" will be the show's last. The final season will premiere on January 3 on Netflix, reported Deadline.

"We've been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne with an E to viewers around the world. We're thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. "We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey," Netflix and CBC said in a statement.

The series is inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel "Anne of Green Gables" . It features Amybeth McNulty in the titular role, as well as Geraldine James, RH Thomson, Corrine Koslo, Dalila Bela, Aymeric Jett Montaz, Lucas Zumann, Kyla Matthews, Sebastian Lacroix and Cole MacKenzie.

The series is produced by Northwood Entertainment and created by Moira Walley-Beckett. John Calvert serves as producer.

