Rossif Sutherland, Aaron Ashmore join thriller 'The Retreat'

Actors Rossif Sutherland and Aaron Ashmore are set to star in thriller "The Retreat". The movie, to be directed by Pat Mills, features Tommie-Amber Pirie and Sarah Allen, as a lesbian couple being pursued by militant serial killers while on weekend holiday in a remote cabin.

Alyson Richards has penned the script and is also producing the project along with Lauren Grant. Leah Jaunzems, Emma Phelan, John Laing, and Mark Gingras are attached as executive producers.

