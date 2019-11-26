Ariana Grande tumbles down stage during performance at Amalie Arena
Singer Ariana Grande, who tumbled down the stage during her performance of 'Bad Idea' at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, recapitulated the funny moment with a big smile.
Singer Ariana Grande, who tumbled down the stage during her performance of 'Bad Idea' at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, recapitulated the funny moment with a big smile. She tripped off the stage before losing her footing. She was ultimately saved by a properly-placed backup dancer, who lifted the pop star back onto the stage, reported Fox News.
One of the fans of the singer shared a video of the incident and wrote, "SHE FELL ON BEAT I HAVE TEARS." The 26-year-old singer then responded to the tweet and made light of the incident, stating, "Oh my. at least I still made the button. I'm crying. things were going too well."
Grande's fall comes amid a potential cancellation of her tour after the 'Thank u, Next' singer revealed that she fell ill with a bad sinus condition. The 26-year-old said on her Instagram story on November 16 that "my throat and head are still in so much pain."
"I'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show," she said in a message to her fans. "I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. "I'm scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don't know what's happening with my body, and I'm really disappointed and freaked out of why I can't get better because it's been over three weeks at this point," she added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
