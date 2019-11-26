Daisy Ridley holds strong opinions on 'Star Wars' characters

Seems like the 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' actor Daisy Ridley had some strong feelings about the relative cuteness of 'Baby Yoda' and the 'Porgs' from the Star Wars universe. On Monday night, the 27-year-old actor appeared on 'The Tonight Show' to promote the franchise's last film, 'The Rise of Skywalker' and it turns out that she had some harsh words for the latter creatures. Which is cuter, Baby Yoda (the name given by delighted social-media users to a creature in Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian) or the Porgs (introduced in The Last Jedi), host Jimmy Fallon asked her, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The star definitively said, "Baby Yoda. Look, I'm not a big fan of the Porgs. We worked for six months on 'The Last Jedi' and every interview, 'What about the Porgs?' I was on the set for six months, they were there for a day." In the interview, Fallon asked her whether she was allowed to tell anyone when she first got the role to star in 'The Force Awakens'. "No. I told my mum, dad, and sister, but I was going to quite an expensive gym and I was a bartender... so people knew something was going on," she said. She didn't say anything about 'The Rise of Skywalker's' celebrity cameos (past films have shot Princes William and Harry, Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy), but she did note that William, Harry, and Hardy were all cut out of the final product during the editing of 'The Last Jedi.' "And then they were at the premiere for 'The Last Jedi', and I thought 'This is uncomfortable,'" she said. As for 'dark Rey,' the name that social-media users gave to a glimpse of Ridley's character in a dark, hooded cloak and carrying a double red lightsaber a la Darth Maul in footage revealed in August, Ridley said simply, "I honestly feel like I know what a viral sensation is, because I was one," she said of the moment the footage was revealed.

She goes on to add, "My mom was texting me and she was like, 'What is this I'm seeing on Twitter? Do you go dark?'" Ridley told her mom she would have to watch the film to find out. (ANI)

