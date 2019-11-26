International Development News
Development News Edition

Daisy Ridley holds strong opinions on 'Star Wars' characters

Seems like the 'Star Wars

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:03 IST
Daisy Ridley holds strong opinions on 'Star Wars' characters
Daisy Ridley.. Image Credit: ANI

Seems like the 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' actor Daisy Ridley had some strong feelings about the relative cuteness of 'Baby Yoda' and the 'Porgs' from the Star Wars universe. On Monday night, the 27-year-old actor appeared on 'The Tonight Show' to promote the franchise's last film, 'The Rise of Skywalker' and it turns out that she had some harsh words for the latter creatures. Which is cuter, Baby Yoda (the name given by delighted social-media users to a creature in Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian) or the Porgs (introduced in The Last Jedi), host Jimmy Fallon asked her, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The star definitively said, "Baby Yoda. Look, I'm not a big fan of the Porgs. We worked for six months on 'The Last Jedi' and every interview, 'What about the Porgs?' I was on the set for six months, they were there for a day." In the interview, Fallon asked her whether she was allowed to tell anyone when she first got the role to star in 'The Force Awakens'. "No. I told my mum, dad, and sister, but I was going to quite an expensive gym and I was a bartender... so people knew something was going on," she said. She didn't say anything about 'The Rise of Skywalker's' celebrity cameos (past films have shot Princes William and Harry, Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy), but she did note that William, Harry, and Hardy were all cut out of the final product during the editing of 'The Last Jedi.' "And then they were at the premiere for 'The Last Jedi', and I thought 'This is uncomfortable,'" she said. As for 'dark Rey,' the name that social-media users gave to a glimpse of Ridley's character in a dark, hooded cloak and carrying a double red lightsaber a la Darth Maul in footage revealed in August, Ridley said simply, "I honestly feel like I know what a viral sensation is, because I was one," she said of the moment the footage was revealed.

She goes on to add, "My mom was texting me and she was like, 'What is this I'm seeing on Twitter? Do you go dark?'" Ridley told her mom she would have to watch the film to find out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sena not a religion-based party, BJP spoiled it: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Stating that Shiv Sena was not a religion-based party and originated to serve and fight for the rights of the people of Maharashtra, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said allying with the BJP had spoiled the party. Addressing media ...

RBI deputy governor red-flags rising stress in Mudra loans

Reserve Bank deputy governor MK Jain on Tuesday warned bankers about the growing stress in Mudra loans, which has crossed more than Rs 3.21 lakh crore RPT crore system-wide and asked them to monitor such loans closely as unsustainable credi...

The post of constitutional head of Bengal is seriously

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state, on Tuesday hit out at it saying the post of the constitutional head of the state has been seriously compromised. The situation is unpr...

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem with

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem withprevious governors. It needs to be seen who is responsible forthe situation Mamata on Dhankhar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019