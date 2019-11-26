International Development News
Development News Edition

Don't insult martyrs: Arjun Kapoor on 'Panipat' trolling and memes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:31 IST
Don't insult martyrs: Arjun Kapoor on 'Panipat' trolling and memes

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he doesn't take offence when people crack jokes at his expense but making fun of martyrs, like his "Panipat" character Sadashivrao Bhau, is "sad" and "uncouth". Many memes emerged after the posters of "Panipat" , the actor's upcoming period drama, were released, especially with Arjun at the centre, who plays the Maratha warrior Sadashivrao in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial.

Asked how he reacts to these memes, Arjun said if people joke about "this film", they are "making fun of people who have sacrificed themselves for India". "You make fun of me, I am here today I won't be tomorrow. But if you're making fun of this film, you're making fun of people who have sacrificed themselves for India.

"I don't see anyone making fun of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I've never seen a meme on Subhas Chandra Bose. But I'm seeing memes on Sadashivrao Bhau and nobody says anything about it," the actor said in a group interview on Monday. Arjun said Sadashivrao was a valiant soldier and martyr.

"These people were martyrs. Nobody has stood up and said this (memes) is uncouth and rude. I feel it's sad we are allowing it to happen. "I will crack jokes on myself. I don't have any issues. If you crack jokes on me, I am used to it, you're making fun of me because I'm relevant. I've laughed at many of these in these past. The sad part is the character, the film which is being made fun of, that's unfair."

The actor said people are making fun of Sadashivrao because no one knows the story. "If you were taught this story from childhood, you'd have agreed that these characters shouldn't be made fun of. I will laugh a million times over jokes on myself. But there's no balance on social media today, it has become derogatory and negative," he added.

Asked why it is assumed that when someone makes fun of a character in a film, they are also poking fun at the historical personality, Arjun said there is a way to "appreciate and criticise." "There's an extremist take on criticism. Interpretation is a must... There's nothing wrong in being critical. I'm critical of other people's work. I'm self critical too, but there is a way to have a logical conversation." PTI JUR RDS

RDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Woman held with nearly 1 kg charas in Kullu

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after recovering 949 grams of charas from her possession in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said. The contraband was recovered from Primi Devis quarters at Seribehar village in Bhuntar te...

Canadian National Railway strike: Teamsters Canada confirms 'progress' in talks

Teamsters Canada said on Tuesday that there was progress in negotiations with the Canadian National Railway Co to end the ongoing strike, the countrys longest rail stoppage in a decade. There has been progress at the table, Teamsters spokes...

Oppn parties demand immediate inventory of Lord Jagannath's

Hours after Law Minister Pratap Jena told the Assembly that the government has no plans to open Lord Jagannaths Ratna Bhandar, opposition parties and servitors on Tuesday demanded an immediate inventory of gold and silver ornaments stored i...

German gas industry targets 5 GW of power-to-gas capacity in five years

Germanys gas industry aims to build power-to-gas capacity of five gigawatts GW over the next five years, and 40 GW by 2050, as it seeks to develop zero-carbon fuels for homes, factories and vehicles, industry group DVGW said on Tuesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019