International Development News
Development News Edition

U.N. awards Cyndi Lauper first social justice prize for LGBT+ work

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 00:53 IST
U.N. awards Cyndi Lauper first social justice prize for LGBT+ work
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. singer Cyndi Lauper, who is set to win the United Nations' new social justice award, said on Wednesday that her drive to end LGBT+ homelessness began in support of family and friends.

Best known for her '80s-era pop hits, Lauper will receive the United Nations inaugural High Note Global Prize on Dec. 10 - Human Rights Day - for the work of her charity, True Colors United, to support homeless LGBT+ youth. "Being an ally came naturally to me. LGBT rights are human rights. It wasn't in me to stand idly by while my friends and family were being mistreated," Lauper, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, describing youth homelessness as an "epidemic".

"It means a great deal to receive this award because it will help to raise awareness of this issue. It is a fixable problem if we all come together to help these kids." True Colors United estimates up to four out of 10 of the 4.2 million homeless young people in the United States are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT+) and works to ensure that services for them are safe and welcoming.

Three-quarters of homeless LGBT+ youth surveyed by True Colors United said they had been in child welfare. These young people are often mistreated in foster care, which can lead to homelessness and sexual exploitation, the charity said. Lauper will be given the U.N. award at her charity's annual concert by Grammy-nominated singer Kesha. Billy Porter, star of "Pose" and first openly gay black man to win an Emmy, and singer-songwriter King Princess will also perform at the event.

"For decades she has promoted human rights, been a voice and active participant for change, and inspired people around the world to be tolerant and true to themselves," said David Clark, creator of the High Note Global Initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Mozart portrait flies above presale estimate at Paris auction

A rare portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sold for 4 million euros on Wednesday at Christies in Paris, rocketing past the auction houses presale estimate of 800,000-1.2 million euros. The artwork, one of four portraits of the Austrian comp...

UPDATE 3-Italy says ESM reform can’t be changed, League threatens to sue PM

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday euro zone countries would probably sign off on a reform of the regions bailout fund in February, rather than next month as previously planned. The reform of the fund, known as the...

Heat F Butler (illness) likely out versus Rockets

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler will likely miss Wednesdays game against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. Butler missed the teams morning shootaround in Houston with Spoelstra telling reporter...

Iraqi protesters set fire to Iran's Najaf consulate: AFP

Protesters set fire Wednesday night to Irans consulate in the southern Iraqi Shiite holy city of Najaf, two months into the countrys most serious social crisis in decades, AFP journalists said.Since October 1, protesters in Iraq -- a majori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019