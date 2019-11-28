International Development News
Development News Edition

'The Family Man' S2 commences shooting, Samantha Akkineni to make digital debut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:47 IST
'The Family Man' S2 commences shooting, Samantha Akkineni to make digital debut

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Amazon original "The Family Man" on Thursday started filming for its second season. The news was shared by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Twitter.

"Season 2! Now filming!" they wrote on their official handle alongside a teaser video. Amazon Prime Video also shared the same clip and wrote in the caption, "Right now Srikant is on a vacation with Suchi and kids but we promise he will be back soon!"

It will also feature South star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web debut with the upcoming season, in a pivotal role. Samantha said she is excited to make her digital debut with the show.

"... #TheFamilyMan2 Yas finally... my web series debut with the most kicka** show @rajanddk my heroes. Thankyou for giving me a dream role," she wrote on Instagram. "The Family Man" follows a middle-class man, played by Manoj Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

The show's first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag. "The Family Man" started streaming on September 20 and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews. Soon after, it was green lit by the streamer for a second season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Madonna cancels three Boston shows on doctor's orders

Pop star Madonna has cancelled her three performances in Boston and apologised to her fans for the unexpected turn of events. The shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre from November 30 to December 2 as part of her M...

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor l...

Elected representatives should have leading voice in deciding Afghan future : India

India has stressed that elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voice in deciding the future of their country, noting that New Delhi does not believe in advancing prescriptions, as the US-Taliban peace process remains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019