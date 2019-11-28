International Development News
Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel "depressed". The "Hobbs & Shaw" star said he doesn't like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.

"I've been trying to wean myself off. I used to post a lot more, but it's been putting me off lately. And Twitter's just not how I want to receive my news. "I read the news aggregated on my iPad, but I can't check it constantly — I'm not proud of it, but it's true — because it makes me feel depressed," Elba, 47, told Fast Company magazine.

Asked how he spends 15 minutes of free time, the actor-DJ said he tries to sit still. "I'll just sit in the dark, stare, and try not to do anything — just clear my mind and decompress," Elba said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

