Madonna cancels 'Madame X' tour due to health issues

The American singer and songwriter Madonna was forced to cancel her 'Madame X' shows owing to health concerns.

Madonna (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The American singer and songwriter Madonna was forced to cancel her 'Madame X' shows owing to health concerns. The artist said that she won't be able to perform due to 'doctor's orders.'

The 61-year-old singer issued a statement and asked for pardon, "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor's orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you, "reported Fox News. Live Nation reported that the singer is expected to resume her tour, with her next show set for December 7 in Philadelphia.

As reported by Boston.com, the canceled shows will not be rescheduled, due to the 'tight scheduling,' so ticket holders will instead receive automatic refunds. Earlier in October also, the 'Holiday' singer postponed a Brooklyn concert owing to a knee injury. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

