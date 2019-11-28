International Development News
Development News Edition

All Mohsen Makhmalbaf films try to portray soul of country: Maysam Makhmalbaf

The film is directed by world-renowned Iranian Master Mohsen Makhmalbaf who has made 10 films in different countries.

All Mohsen Makhmalbaf films try to portray soul of country: Maysam Makhmalbaf
“There is a difference in censorship in the West and the East. While censorship is ideological in the east, it is influenced by money in the west.” Maysam  Added. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

"Marghe and Her Mother" is very realistic film incorporating elements of Italian Neo-realism and Iranian New wave Second generation as it tries to show how the life of Claudia and her daughter Marghe changes due to economic troubles, said Maysam Makhmalbaf who is Producer, editor, and DOP of the movie. He was speaking at the press conference on the last day of IFFI Goa. Marghe and her Mother will be the closing film of the festival. Actors of the movie Danilo Gluseppe Paolo Carmine Santeramo were also present on this occasion.

The film is directed by world-renowned Iranian Master Mohsen Makhmalbaf who has made 10 films in different countries. All his films try to portray the soul of the country in which the film is made. This is his Italian debut and it shows the reality of life in Italy. There are three power centers in Italy, namely Central government, Church and Mafia, Maysam said to the press.

"There is a difference in censorship in the West and the East. While censorship is ideological in the east, it is influenced by money in the west." Maysam Added.

Mohsen Makhmalbaf believes in making realistic films. For him, it is the actor who is the most important element in his film as against the camera which is perceived as more important than the actor. In 'Marghe and her Mother' up. Real-life is portrayed using first-time actors and dialogues are not dictated by the Director but emerge from the hearts of the actors.

Speaking further on Mohsen's film-making style, Maysam said "There are three layers to his films, first is entertainment second is social, psychological and philosophical meaning and third is magic of the film. Magic of the film lies in the audience not being able to tell exactly what they liked about the film." he added. For Mohsen, the Master, the subject matter of the film decides its genre and not vice-versa as happens is mainstream films.

Very minimal music was used in the film. The whole movie was shot from a hand-held camera... Actors Danilo Gluseppe Paolo and Carmine Santeramo who are making their debut said that whatever they did in the movie was possible due to the training of Mohsen Makhmalbaf.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pak SC grants 6 months conditional extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday granted six-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a relief to Prime Minister Imran Khans government. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saee...

Painting by French 'master of black' sets new world record

Paris, Nov 28 AFP A canvas by the French artist Pierre Soulages has sold for 10.5 million, a new world record for the painter of black who is about to celebrate his 100th birthday. The work from 1960 of thick black stripes went for 9.6 mill...

Cong, BJP spar in Rajasthan Assembly after minister's remarks on Golwalkar

A reference to RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar and his Bunch of Thoughts on Thursday triggered an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly during a special session on the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution. Referring to Golwalkars book Bunch...

Pakistan's top court grants temporary extension to army chief's term

Pakistans top court granted a six-month extension to the term of the countrys army head General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, after initially blocking a three-year extension of his tenure.We leave this matter to parliament to make law rega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019