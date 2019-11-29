Liam Hemsworth is doing great: Elsa Pataky

Actor Elsa Pataky says her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth is doing great after his split from Miley Cyrus. The actor, who was promoting her new fitness book on the Australian breakfast show program "Sunrise", said Liam, 29, is spending time with his family and friends.

"Look he's doing great, but it's something I prefer not to talk about… his private life. He's the one to talk about (it). He is happier, he has his family to go and stays with his brothers and best friends. So that's good, and he has spent some time with us," Pataky, 43, said. The actor's subtle response comes after at a press conference in Madrid she said that Liam "deserves much better" than Miley, 27.

The duo announced their separation in August after nine months of marriage.

