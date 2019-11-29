International Development News
Was content to act with Downey Jr in his last scene as Iron Man: Katherine Langford on 'Endgame'

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:43 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:28 IST
Actor Katherine Langford says for a big Marvel fan like hers it was enough to act opposite Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr in his last scene as the superhero and she was not upset about her portion getting chopped from the final edit of "Avengers: Endgame" . The "13 Reasons Why" star filmed a scene as the teenage version of Tony and Pepper's daughter, Morgan Stark, in the blockbuster movie.

"I'm such a huge fan of the Marvel films. So when Marvel reached out to me to play Iron Man's daughter, that was such an honor. Ultimately it didn't make it into the film and creatively that makes sense and that's totally fine. "I was just content with having the memory in my head, to play with Robert Downey Jr in the last scene he was Iron Man on the last day he was Iron Man was amazing. He just was so cool and so elegant... It was amazing," Langford said at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" .

In the deleted footage of "Avengers: Endgame," the actor is seen talking with Tony inside the Soul Stone about his sacrifice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

