Suhana brilliant artiste, I hope Aryan becomes an actor too: Ananya Panday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:33 IST
Actor Ananya Panday says, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan, are immensely talented and is sure the duo are meant for bigger things in life. The 21-year-old actor, who made her debut earlier this year with the sequel of "Student of the Year" , has grown up with Suhana and Aryan and is the first one among them to have made her screen debut.

"Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead... She's a brilliant actor, Ananya said in a group interview. "We both went to New York Film academy ages ago and did a film course together. Now she's there and acting. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she's a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana."

Ananya said Aryan is more inclined towards direction but after he lent his voice to the Hindi version of "The Lion King" , she hopes he acts someday. "Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he's great at. He's very creative, he's a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba's voiceover so well! So selfishly I'd like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day."

Ananya will be next see in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" , co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will release on December 6.

