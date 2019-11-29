StarTimes launches dating reality show ‘Hello My Ideal’ in Abidjan

A Chinese audio-visual group, StarTimes Ivory Coast has launched the first real-life dating reality show called 'Hello My Ideal' that targets to couple singles.

The poster advertisement of the reality show 'Hello My Ideal' reads – "You're tired of being single ... do you want to find love?" According to Tié Benedicta, Key Account Manager at StarTimes Côte d'Ivoire, the idea is to 'allow the formation of couples'.

Each candidate of the reality show 'Hello My Ideal' must be 21 years old. For filming requirements, selected applicants must be available from December 9 to 15, 2019. "The candidates guarantee that they are single and assume all the responsibilities themselves in the event of a dispute concerning their marital status," Tié Benedicta said, adding that the audio-visual group declines all responsibility in the event of litigation.

Each candidate should undertake by his signature to respect the established rules before participating in the reality show. The program, already conducted in Kenya, has allowed to couple two people who have engaged in marriage ties, she assured. For its part, the audio-visual group reserves the right to accompany them to form 'best couples'.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, with 30 million users and a signal covering the entire continent. Its distribution network is made up of 170 branches and 30,000 distributors in 37 countries. It includes 480 channels.