Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

With around 2.5 months left for Outlander Season 5 to premiere, the passionate viewers are intensely eyeing towards one more trailer or teaser from Starz. The show's official Twitter account has been teasing the next step for the Frasers.

Good news is that production has started for Outlander Season 5. Marsali and Fergus will feature in the imminent season (consisting of 12 episodes) including Adso the cat. Fans will be surprised to know that their favorite Jamie and Claire will again deal with new challenges, adversaries and adventures in the upcoming season.

The official Twitter account has been posting snaps of Outlander Season 5. Two days back, the account posted an intimate image of Claire and Jamie laying in the grass, both eying straight into the camera. The image was captioned "HELLLLO, Frasers. 😍 #Outlander". The couple indeed looks extremely peaceful in the picture.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Richard Rankin (who plays the role of Roger) said that Outlander Season 5 would start from the place where basically they left off. "There's somewhat passage of time, however there's quite a bit going on for the entire characters, and there's quite a lot of new relationships to be cast," Richard Rankin added.

On the other hand, based on The Fiery Cross, the 5th novel in Diana Gabaldon's collection, the occasions of the corresponding Season 5 would start pretty quickly after the cliffhanger finale of Season 4, Next Alerts noted.

Here is the Community Starz's synopsis for Season 5 – As Claire is aware of all too effectively, associates, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching in the direction of Revolution, with members of the elite ruling courses struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Motion. In opposition to this backdrop, which quickly heralds the start of the brand new American nation, Claire and Jamie are compelled to ask themselves simply how far they're keen to go to shield their house, and praying there will likely be no purpose to gentle the fiery cross, an historic Scottish name to arms.

Outlander Season 5 will begin airing on February 16, 2020 in the USA. The premiere episode will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on February 17, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.