International Development News
Development News Edition

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire
Good news is that production has started for Outlander Season 5. Image Credit: Twitter / Outlander

With around 2.5 months left for Outlander Season 5 to premiere, the passionate viewers are intensely eyeing towards one more trailer or teaser from Starz. The show's official Twitter account has been teasing the next step for the Frasers.

Good news is that production has started for Outlander Season 5. Marsali and Fergus will feature in the imminent season (consisting of 12 episodes) including Adso the cat. Fans will be surprised to know that their favorite Jamie and Claire will again deal with new challenges, adversaries and adventures in the upcoming season.

The official Twitter account has been posting snaps of Outlander Season 5. Two days back, the account posted an intimate image of Claire and Jamie laying in the grass, both eying straight into the camera. The image was captioned "HELLLLO, Frasers. 😍 #Outlander". The couple indeed looks extremely peaceful in the picture.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Richard Rankin (who plays the role of Roger) said that Outlander Season 5 would start from the place where basically they left off. "There's somewhat passage of time, however there's quite a bit going on for the entire characters, and there's quite a lot of new relationships to be cast," Richard Rankin added.

On the other hand, based on The Fiery Cross, the 5th novel in Diana Gabaldon's collection, the occasions of the corresponding Season 5 would start pretty quickly after the cliffhanger finale of Season 4, Next Alerts noted.

Here is the Community Starz's synopsis for Season 5 – As Claire is aware of all too effectively, associates, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching in the direction of Revolution, with members of the elite ruling courses struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Motion. In opposition to this backdrop, which quickly heralds the start of the brand new American nation, Claire and Jamie are compelled to ask themselves simply how far they're keen to go to shield their house, and praying there will likely be no purpose to gentle the fiery cross, an historic Scottish name to arms.

Outlander Season 5 will begin airing on February 16, 2020 in the USA. The premiere episode will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on February 17, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New sun has risen in Maharashtra, hopefully, new sun will rise in Goa: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal on Friday echoed the sentiments of the new ally -- Shiv Sena -- over the possibility of forming a non-BJP government in Goa, hoping that a new sun will rise in the state. Speaking to ANI here, Sibal said ...

Meeting discusses modalities of conducting Census Operation

A state-level coordination committee meeting was held here on Friday to discuss the modalities of conducting the Census operation of 2021, officials said. Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew chaired the meeting which was also attended by Deputy...

Report: Giants to place LS DeOssie on IR

The New York Giants are expected to place long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported. DeOssie, who is nursing wrist and knee injuries, was responsible for a bad snap that led to a 42-yard missed field...

Soccer-Reaction to Arsenal sacking manager Unai Emery

English Premier League side Arsenal sacked manager Unai Emery on Friday after a poor run of form and named assistant Freddie Ljungberg as interim boss while they searched for a permanent replacement. Here are some reactions to the Spaniards...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019