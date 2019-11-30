'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz and wife expecting first child

Actor Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales are set to welcome their first child together. The "Twilight" actor took to social media to share the news.

"So much to be grateful for this year, and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda (pet dog)," Lutz wrote alongside a photo of him and Gonzales embracing in matching denim jackets as they held up a third, pint-sized jacket for the baby. Gonzales also posted the same picture on her Instagram page.

The couple got married in 2017.

