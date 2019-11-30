Saoirse Ronan 'aggressively' pursued Greta Gerwig to cast her in 'Little Woman'

Actor Saoirse Ronan says she ''aggressively'' pursued the role of Jo March in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" . The actor said she approached her "Lady Bird" director at the Independent Spirit Awards and demanded she get the role.

"I've never done this before, but I went up to her and aggressively tapped her on the shoulder and said, 'So I know you're doing 'Little Women'. I really think that I should be Jo," Ronan told The Hollywood Reporter. The movie features her "Lady Bird" co-star Timothee Chalamet as boy-next-door Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence. Gerwig said Ronan and Chalamet complement each other beautifully on-screen.

''(Chalamet) is handsome but he's also beautiful, and Saoirse is beautiful but she's also handsome," she added. "Little Woman" also stars Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, James Norton, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh and Bob Odenkirk.

The story follows sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate first love and their first holiday without their father, a travelling minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)