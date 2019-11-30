Motherhood is a journey: Nicole Kidman

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman believes motherhood is a personal experience and there are no fixed theories or formulas to be a good parent. According to Contactmusic, the actor, 52, who adopted Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with ex Tom Cruise, and has daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight, with her husband Keith Urban, said bringing up her kids has been a learning experience.

"I think it's (motherhood) just a journey. And the first thing is there's no right and wrong. There's just different children. "I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, 'Every child is given some adversity. Where you're born. What you're up against. Your parents get divorced'. There's always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough. I always try to think that. The love is enough," Kidman told Britain's Talter magazine.

