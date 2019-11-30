Johnny Depp producing Michael Jackson musical

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is producing a Michael Jackson musical, told from the perspective of the singer's sequined glove. Titled "For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove", the Depp-produced show is described as a "look into the strange forces that shaped Michael and the scandals that bedeviled his reputation".

According to RollingStone, the project, penned by Julien Nitzberg, was earlier supposed to be a biopic, but the funding was pulled after producers couldn't agree on how to address the allegations of child sex abuse made against the singer. Nitzberg told Page Six that he then decided to write this idea for the stage.

"For the Love of a Glove" opens on January 25 at the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan theatre in Los Angeles. The musical will see the actors star alongside life-size puppets of the Jackson 5, Donny Osmond, Emmanuel Lewis, Corey Feldman and Bubbles the Chimp.

