Dua Lipa announces second album with a tattoo

Dua Lipa has revealed the title of her second album with new arm tattoo that read "Future Nostalgia". On Sunday, the singer posted a picture of herself with the caption, "Swipe for album title".

The next picture showed a close-up of Lipa's left bicep, tattooed with the title of her upcoming album "Future Nostalgia". On Saturday, the singer released the lead single "Don't start now" from her new LP.

Lipa released her eponymous debut album in 2017.

