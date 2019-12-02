Amitabh Bachchan shoots for 'Brahmastra' in freezing Manali

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a photograph from the set of "Brahmastra" which is being shot in the sub-zero weather of Manali. The 77-year-old actor shared a few on-locations pictures in his look for the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie.

"Minus degrees... err like -3. Protective gear and the work etiquette," Bachchan captioned the photographs which feature him in a red and black check shirt, a black jacket and reflector sunglasses. Ranbir is also in Manali with the crew.

"Brahmastra" is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It features Alia Bhatt as the female lead, south star Nagarjuna and actor Mouni Roy. The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020.

