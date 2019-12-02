International Development News
Robert De Niro talks about Anna Paquin's less screen time in 'The Irishman'

Veteran actor Robert De Niro has weighed on the lack of screen space and dialogues to Anna Paquin's character in his film "The Irishman" . The Martin Scorsese-directed film, which has been receiving critical acclaim from all quarters, has raised questions as to the less screen time and dialogues Paquin got in the predominantly male-driven project.

The Oscar-winning actor portrays Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of De Niro’s Frank Sheeran. Talking to USA Today, De Niro said Paquin has a very powerful part in the movie.

"She was very powerful and that's what it was. Maybe in other scenes there could've been some interaction between Frank and her possibly, but that's how it was done. She's terrific and it resonates," the 76-year-old actor said. Scorsese had previously rejected the argument that "The Irishman" does not have strong female characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran filmmaker had shot down a query on the issue during a press conference at the Rome Film Festival. "If the story doesn't call for it. It's a waste of everybody's time. If the story calls for a female character lead, why not? Sure, I'd like to do, but you know what, I'm 76 now. How am I going to have the time? I don't know what's going to happen. We don't know. I don't have time anymore," Scorsese had said.

"The Irishman" started streaming on Netflix from November 27.

