Shrek 5 update: Characters with modern gadgets? 5th movie to be totally different

Shrek 5 is undeniably one of the most anticipated animated movies and fans are passionately looking forward to the creation of it. Fortunately, the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise has an official release date.

Fans waiting for Shrek 5 have a good news. The script for Shrek 5 is finished and DreamWorks may be planning to start filming. In other words, we can say the cast and crew are just waiting for the advice to move ahead of the production.

While talking on Shrek 5's development to The Hollywood Reporter, the American comedy film screenwriter, Michael McCullers said, "I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It's really personal to me. It's got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can't really reveal, but since DreamWorks was sold to Universal in that time for over USD 3 billion, I imagine they're particularly interested in it stepping up and actually figuring out the future of the franchise in that way on the corporate level."

Shrek 5 is taking excessive time and the production has not been set for almost a decade since Shrek 4 was premiered. However, the script is a big indication that the movie is coming. Fans will be excited to know that the fifth installment of the franchise is not going to be the same like the previous sequels. Possibly, much time is being provided for depicting the story in a completely different way whereas the theme will be fantastically changed.

If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more, as reported by EconoTimes. The story will have focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

Possibly, the movie will show returning of Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures. The new characters could play important parts in how the movie shapes up. Although it is quite early to say much on the plot, still the movie is highly expected to distinguish itself totally different from the previous sequels.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens on September 23, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.