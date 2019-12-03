Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shrek 5 update: Characters with modern gadgets? 5th movie to be totally different

Shrek 5 update: Characters with modern gadgets? 5th movie to be totally different
Shrek 5 is taking excessive time and the production has not been set for almost a decade since Shrek 4 was premiered. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

Shrek 5 is undeniably one of the most anticipated animated movies and fans are passionately looking forward to the creation of it. Fortunately, the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise has an official release date.

Fans waiting for Shrek 5 have a good news. The script for Shrek 5 is finished and DreamWorks may be planning to start filming. In other words, we can say the cast and crew are just waiting for the advice to move ahead of the production.

While talking on Shrek 5's development to The Hollywood Reporter, the American comedy film screenwriter, Michael McCullers said, "I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It's really personal to me. It's got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can't really reveal, but since DreamWorks was sold to Universal in that time for over USD 3 billion, I imagine they're particularly interested in it stepping up and actually figuring out the future of the franchise in that way on the corporate level."

Shrek 5 is taking excessive time and the production has not been set for almost a decade since Shrek 4 was premiered. However, the script is a big indication that the movie is coming. Fans will be excited to know that the fifth installment of the franchise is not going to be the same like the previous sequels. Possibly, much time is being provided for depicting the story in a completely different way whereas the theme will be fantastically changed.

If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more, as reported by EconoTimes. The story will have focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

Possibly, the movie will show returning of Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures. The new characters could play important parts in how the movie shapes up. Although it is quite early to say much on the plot, still the movie is highly expected to distinguish itself totally different from the previous sequels.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens on September 23, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO will respond to any attack on Poland or Baltics - Stoltenberg

The NATO alliance will respond to any attack on Poland or the Baltic countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published on Tuesday. Through the presence of NATO forces in Poland and in the Baltic countries, we...

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...

Citizenship bill as important as move to nullify Article 370: Rajnath at BJP meeting

The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions, with senior leader Rajnath Singh asking party MPs to be present in larg...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it fails to recognise terrorism threats -Erdogan

Turkey will oppose NATOs plan for the defence of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognise groups that Turkey deems terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.Relations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019